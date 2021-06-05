Doyle McManus: Playing the vaccination game

Many of them are also politically active. Conservative Republicans in the Ohio Legislature introduced a bill last month to outlaw DeWine's lottery, even though he's also a Republican (and even though he stipulates, for those with religious objections, that it isn't technically a lottery, since you don't have to pay to enter).

The only thing more American than wanting to strike it rich, it seems, is political polarization — no matter what the issue. But the resisters and their political champions are making the rest of us more vulnerable to future coronavirus outbreaks, especially from new variants. Epidemiologists aren't sure when "herd immunity" — the point at which the virus will die off because it can't find enough hosts — might kick in. Estimates range from 70%, a number we're approaching, to 90%, a number that looks unreachable.

So it's worth trying anything that might work, from doughnuts to lotteries, to get the problem under control.

The good news in that Kaiser poll is that it suggests that an 85% vaccination rate is reachable — and it gives us some clues as to how to nudge more people to get vaccinated. For some, it will be the chance to win a lottery; for others, a promise that they'll be able to get into concerts.