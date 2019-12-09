Doyle McManus: Modest deals would help Trump

Last week's NATO summit in London should have been a nice little success story for President Donald Trump.

For once, he went to an international meeting without intending to blow it up. Instead, he planned to trumpet how he had convinced several European allies to boost defense spending, one of his foreign policy priorities.

But that story line got lost the moment Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was caught on camera making fun of the president, drawing laughter from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The clip became fodder for late-night comedians, plus a biting video from Joe Biden's presidential campaign. "The world is laughing at President Trump," it said.

Well, yes. But the mean-girls melodrama at the NATO summit reflected more significant problems with Trump's foreign policy as he runs for reelection.

A president who promised to make "great deals" hasn't actually gotten many deals done. Most of the international agreements Trump vowed to make in his first term are unfinished at best.

And after three years of Trump's threats, bluster and policy reversals, leaders of other countries appear perfectly willing to push back.