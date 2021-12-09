Doyle McManus: Iran deal worth further effort

That may look, at first glance, like a return to the strategy that failed under Trump — but it would be done in coordination with U.S. allies, more like the sanctions policy Obama pursued a decade ago. The new sanctions would be designed to nudge Iran toward practical concessions, not the wholesale surrender Trump imagined.

Iran has a valid point on one count: It says it can't be sure the next U.S. president will honor any commitments Biden makes. (Trump taught that lesson.) So it will be difficult to conclude a full agreement before the 2024 election.

But a delay in timing may suit Biden too. Republicans are likely to call any deal a sellout; the president probably doesn't want a debate over concessions to Iran right now. And by hanging tough, the Iranians are giving Biden an opportunity to look tough in return.

A deal will be maddeningly hard to get — just as hard as it was for Obama in 2015.

What makes it worth pursuing, despite the obstacles, is the alternative.