Doyle McManus: Football can do what politicians can't

But there's a problem with that position: Refusing to get vaccinated isn't a purely personal choice — or shouldn't be. Vaccine refusers aren't merely choosing to risk their own lives; they're increasing the danger of infection to everyone they meet, especially other unvaccinated people. They're prolonging the pandemic and making it more costly — not only in the sense of unnecessary deaths, but also in terms of needless costs to the economy and the taxpayers. And those effects can't be neatly confined to rural red states; if the pandemic is still raging in one part of the country, it's not over.

So how do we get reluctant Southerners and other conservatives on the vaccination train?

One way might be to take a lesson from someone who leads a highly successful red state organization: University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban. He's won seven national football championships, including the most recent.

Last year, partway through the fall season, Saban contracted COVID-19 and had to sit out his team's annual grudge match against Auburn. After that, he became an evangelist for vaccination and appeared in a television commercial urging all Alabamians to get their shots.

"College football fans and players both want full stadiums this fall," he pleaded. "Please get your COVID-19 vaccine."