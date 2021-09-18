Doyle McManus: Congress must fix law to prevent another 1/6

With one new wrinkle: When the votes are tallied after the 2024 election, the vice president in the chair will presumably be Democrat Kamala Harris.

That's a scenario that ought to worry Republicans as well as Democrats. After all, Republicans often deny that their party has a monopoly on dangerous extremists.

Luckily for both parties, this is one problem Congress actually could solve — or at least greatly diminish. All that's needed is for the House and Senate to revise their rules for counting electoral votes, most of which come from an 1887 law called the Electoral Count Act.

The statute is a muddled, antiquated mess.

It says Congress is required to accept electoral votes as long as they are "regularly given" — but it's not clear what those two words mean, so members of Congress can claim they mean almost anything.

It says Congress must consider rejecting a state's electoral votes if as few as one senator and one House member demand it.

And there's still the confusion sown by Trump over the role of the vice president, a presiding officer whose name is often on the ballots being counted.