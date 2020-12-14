Doyle McManus: Battle more dangerous

President Donald Trump’s initial challenge to the outcome of the presidential election annoyed supporters of Joe Biden, who won the vote. But Trump’s early actions weren’t outrageous. A candidate — any candidate — has the right to challenge results, ask for recounts and investigate charges of wrongdoing.

But then, in state after state, judges rejected the president’s suits as devoid of serious evidence and weak in legal logic. By one Democratic lawyer’s count, Trump and his allies’ win-loss record in the courts was 1-58 as of Saturday night.

So the president escalated.

He asked Republican state legislatures to overrule their voters and give him their electoral votes. To their credit, they turned him down.

He asked Republican governors in states Biden won to refuse to certify the results. They turned him down, too.

And then, over the last few weeks, Trump took his crusade to a new, more dangerous stage by turning his battle to keep his job into a high-stakes loyalty test that will shape the GOP going forward.

He has begun pressuring Republican officials at every level of government to declare their support for his cause.