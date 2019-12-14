David Zurawik: Why is Ukraine on cable news 24/7?

I took time off last week, and one of my goals was to return with something positive to say about the state of media as we approach the end of 2019. Forget about it.

Every time I turned on cable TV, it was filled with talk of the latest conspiracy theory: that it was Ukraine meddling with our 2016 election in hopes of bringing down Donald Trump. This narrative -- false, by the way -- is being put out there by officials unfiltered and unchecked.

Never in the last 100 years, going back to the beginning of radio and mass electronic communications, have Americans been so bombarded with misinformation, lies, propaganda and conspiracy theories. And never during the last century have some segments of the media -- the ones that historically have been most focused on helping citizens sort through such informational chaos -- been so weakened and embattled in their own struggles for survival.

It is easy, and appropriate, to blame President Trump. But the problem is even larger than the bone-deep dishonesty of his regime.

There are at least three areas of unprecedented change in media and politics coming together to create this informational crisis and a rattled, confused and angry nation. The immediate question: How much worse will things get during the impeachment proceedings and election in the coming year?