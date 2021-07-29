David Zurawik: Mask confusion frustrates public

It gets real when you are standing next to a guy at the deli counter who is not wearing a mask, is not staying 6 feet away and is expectorating pieces of potato chips from his mouth as he loudly talks to his wife and shouts out his order over the counter. (I guess he couldn’t wait until he checked out to eat the chips he grabbed off the shelf.)

There are a constellation of forces at play in the confusion on masks and, indeed, the confusion in some minds about who is the real president of the United States and whether the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were an insurrection or a love-in. Sadly and menacingly, the information crisis cuts across all grains of American life.

In May, I questioned Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, for saying in a White House briefing: “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities — large or small — without wearing a mask or physical distancing. … If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. … We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”