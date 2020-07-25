David Zurawik: Don't be fooled by Trump briefings

Yes, Trump said in his Tuesday briefing that the pandemic "will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better," but everything else was him again trying to spin a narrative about how effectively he handled the crisis from the very beginning and how good the future looks because of the steps he has and is taking.

"We've done much better than most," he said comparing the U.S. with other countries, "and with the fatality rate at a lower rate than most."

Fact: We are actually among the 10 highest fatality rates.

And yes, he encouraged people to wear masks and social distance in the Tuesday session. But his own actions the night before undercut that message when he showed up for a fundraiser at his Washington hotel without a mask. And this just hours after he had tweeted that wearing a mask was "patriotic."