Dave Bundy: Keep those letters to the editor coming in '22

Do you know what's missing from these Sunday opinion pages today?
Your opinions.
After publishing almost 800 letters to the editor in 2021, we're starting the new year almost letterless.
It's not surprising. I've been a newspaper editor for more than two decades, and it's routine that during the holiday season, readers' thoughts turn to family, friends and, some years, football (if the Huskers are in a bowl game), instead of potholes, politics and, nowadays, a pandemic.
So on a day when there aren't any other letters to print, I thought I'd say thanks to all of our previous letters writers for making our paper, website and social media feeds richer.
We allow writers one letter every 45 days so we get a variety of views published, and some folks send in their offerings like clockwork. A few write even more frequently with the understanding I'll take whatever they've written most recently after their 45 days is up.
Because we verify letters with phone calls, I get the chance to visit with writers, often chatting about things beyond the topic at hand.
Our online form allows readers 250 words, but we publish letters up to 300 (but not one word over). We leave a little room in case, when editing a letter, we see the need to explain something in more depth.
Speaking of editing, we edit all letters. And it's among the trickiest parts of my job. We want writers to share their views and their voice, but our first responsibility is to readers and accuracy. After that, we want to make our writers look good.
That's why we ask writers questions, check facts and suggest changes. We also edit for tone. Elsewhere on these pages, you'll see that civility in public discourse is a priority for our editorial board. And that includes civility in letters.
We accept letters via our online form. Some regulars email them directly to me. And we take them via the U.S. Postal Service, though email is the fastest and most accurate way to get them to us, since it doesn't require us to retype or translate someone's cursive.
To answer a common question, we don't censor or delete letters that promote or oppose any particular point of view. We also welcome letters that take the Journal Star to task when a writer feels we've erred. I relish publishing those letters because they are proof positive that we do entertain all opinions.
On occasion, we'll get several letters making the the same point on the same issue, and in those cases, we may select a couple representative letters or suggest that a writer alter his or her focus.
Sometimes, I get complaints that one view or another hasn't been represented -- or has been underrepresented -- in letters. To those, I answer that we can't publish letters we haven't received. Too many think someone else will represent their point of view.
The bottom line with letters is this: You won't be heard if you don't write. And we want to help you be heard.
So to all those who have contributed to our Opinion section with letters, I say thanks. And to all those who will write about the upcoming legislative session, the primaries and November election and everything else that makes news in 2022, I look forward to working with you.
This page exists to provide a forum for community conversation. We hope you'll read, write and be a part of it.
Dave Bundy is editor or the Lincoln Journal Star. Reach him at dbundy@journalstar.com.