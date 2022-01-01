Dave Bundy: Keep those letters to the editor coming in '22

Speaking of editing, we edit all letters. And it's among the trickiest parts of my job. We want writers to share their views and their voice, but our first responsibility is to readers and accuracy. After that, we want to make our writers look good.

That's why we ask writers questions, check facts and suggest changes. We also edit for tone. Elsewhere on these pages, you'll see that civility in public discourse is a priority for our editorial board. And that includes civility in letters.

We accept letters via our online form. Some regulars email them directly to me. And we take them via the U.S. Postal Service, though email is the fastest and most accurate way to get them to us, since it doesn't require us to retype or translate someone's cursive.

To answer a common question, we don't censor or delete letters that promote or oppose any particular point of view. We also welcome letters that take the Journal Star to task when a writer feels we've erred. I relish publishing those letters because they are proof positive that we do entertain all opinions.