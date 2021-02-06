Dahleen Glanton: Greene gives her voters what they want

The thing about a democracy is that it allows voters to choose just about anybody they want to represent them in Congress. Though top establishment Republicans tried to distance themselves from Greene’s campaign, she came out ahead in the nine-way GOP primary, garnering 40% of the vote. She won the runoff with 57%.

Clearly, the people wanted Greene in Congress. And the GOP isn’t going to do anything to anger voters in this Republican stronghold of a highly coveted swing state that will influence national political races for years to come.

Greene represents the 14th Congressional District, a lily-white, extremely conservative enclave in northwest Georgia, a stone’s throw from the Tennessee border. The district of just under 700,000 people is 85% white, 10% Latino and 9.8% Black. (The percentages don’t add up because some people reported more than one race on the U.S. census.)

It has an R-27 rating on the Cook Partisan Voter Index, making it the 10th-most Republican district in the nation.

Regardless of how blue the rest of Georgia becomes, this part of the state will be solidly red for a long time. It’s where people who don’t care much for the diversity in the Atlanta area go in order to get away from people who don’t look like them.