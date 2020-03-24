Cynthia Allen: Embrace joys of working from home

I don't take that for granted.

I know that only about 5% of the U.S. population is able to telecommute on a regular basis. I know that in many industries working from home is rarely, if ever, possible.

But I know, also, that many people, even if it were possible, would choose an office away from their kids rather than one at home.

As a society, we're divorced from the idea that kids and parents should be home together all (or even most) of the time.

Some of that's practical. Many families require two incomes for survival. Single-parent households make working outside the home a necessity. And many of the current public-policy prescriptions penalize households where one parent stays home.

Still, it's clear there's an insidious cultural aversion to being at home with our kids, and it's entirely the result of our own fears and biases.

Stay-at-home moms are privileged. Working from home is lazy. Home-schoolers are weird.

But the biggest reason so many of us eschew working from home with kids, is what parents all over the country are now discovering, as our schools close and our nation hunkers down during the global coronavirus pandemic -- it's really, ridiculously hard.