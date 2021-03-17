Column: Locally grown food gives more than nourishment

The relationship we share with our food is essential to our personal health, the health of our community, and the health of the earth. As a member of the Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Society, I have learned that knowing who grows my food is how I connect more meaningfully to the place where I live.

By purchasing food directly from neighboring farms, a healthy relationship is created that supports a more resilient community. Each time you buy a dozen eggs at a farmers’ market or pick up your Community Supported Agriculture box, you not only receive nourishing food but you also say, “I value family farms, and I want them to continue farming directly for my community.”

The farmers who make up NSAS care for us by growing nutrient-dense and fresh foods in a way that gives back to the land. In turn, we can care for our farming families by purchasing and valuing the food they grow for us.

Nebraska is blessed to be home to some of the most fertile, rich soil on the earth. Our farmers are the stewards of the soil and we are fed by this precious resource. Agriculture is an important pillar of Nebraska, yet we are disconnected from our food and the system that delivers it to our plates. About 90% of the state’s food is imported from places outside of Nebraska.