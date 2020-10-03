Clarence Page: Where does Trumpism go post-Trump?

Well, I'll concede that those deplorable (yes, I said it) characteristics can be found in some Trumpers -- and Trump has been too slow in condemning bigotry and anti-intellectualism. But Democrats can't get too full of themselves to recognize that bigotry, elitism and narrow-minded stereotyping can be found in their ranks too.

As I have written before, I grew up in "Trump Country," a Southern Ohio factory town where steel and paper mill jobs helped my family and me pay for my college tuition. Almost all of those jobs have disappeared in ensuing decades.

Most Trump voters I have known -- and polling data I have examined -- tell me they were won over a lot less by bigotry and sexism than by the sense that he simply was there, speaking to their despair and resentments that both major political parties had failed to acknowledge or address.

And the parties have paid attention. For all the talk I hear about "the Democrats moving left" (in much the same way that Republicans lost my family in the 1960s by moving too far right), it is instructive to note how quickly Democratic primary voters bypassed Bernie Sanders and other more progressive contenders for Rust-Belt-labor-moderate Joe Biden, after Black primary voters in South Carolina rescued him from oblivion.