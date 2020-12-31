Clarence Page: When Hollywood came to my hometown

You can see glimpses of that complexity in another memoir that coincidentally is being released this month: "The Blue View: The Uncut Journal of an Ohio Police Chief," by Rodney Muterspaw, Middletown's recently retired police chief.

Muterspaw essentially opens up 30 years of diaries of his work and growth as a police officer in a town that as recently as 2017 was in the national spotlight for its opioid addiction plague.

Among other riveting scenes, I was impressed as an alum of Middletown High School (Go Middies!) by this paragraph:

"Let's see, I have relatives that are lesbian. Two of my best friends I hang out with are black. One of my really good friends who I confide in is a lesbian, business owner. My daughter's homecoming date is black, her best friend is black. My home is constantly full of lesbians and black kids.

"I feed them, love on them, fight for them, hug them when they need it, and would do everything for them, yet an LGBT activist here in town said online today that I was a homophobic racist Police Chief because I haven't implemented a training program specifically designed for the LGBT community. Some days you have to question the sanity of yourself and those you serve."

Indeed.