Clarence Page: Voters get bipartisanship better than politicians

Similar results turned up in a Politico/Morning Consult poll that found only a slight drop-off from 59% of GOP voters to 53% after they were told it was the Democrats’ plan, compared with a drop among overall voters from 77% to 71% when the party label was attached.

One message I take away from those green shoots of bipartisanship amid the rubble of our current political battles is that voters may have a better sense of bipartisanship than our political leaders do.

After years of success by conservatives at turning “socialist” into a political career-killing epithet for even moderate liberals, I am reminded increasingly of a Newsweek cover headline that rattled national political chatter two weeks after President Barack Obama’s inauguration: “We Are All Socialists Now.”

The stimulus bill of 2009, you may recall, was about to be signed into law almost two weeks later. The cover essay by then-editor Jon Meacham and writer Evan Thomas was pegged on an interview that Fox News star Sean Hannity conducted with then-Rep. Mike Pence of Indiana, in which Hannity called the stimulus the “European Socialist Act of 2009.”