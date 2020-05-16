Clarence Page: Video, sadly, makes difference

He released it, he said, "because my community was being ripped apart by erroneous accusations and assumptions."

So was much of the nation. The case immediately drew comparisons to the death of Trayvon Martin, a black 17-year-old whose death stirred national fury after he was killed by 28-year-old mixed-race George Zimmerman in Florida. The neighborhood watch coordinator shot Martin in a scuffle after stopping him because, as Zimmerman said later, he suspected the youth was "up to no good."

Charged with murder, Zimmerman was acquitted. There was no video to back up the case against Zimmerman, just as there was no video of another police shooting victim, Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, which sparked days of protests in local streets.

But I think a closer comparison can be made to the shooting death of Walter Scott in 2015 in North Charleston, South Carolina. He was shot and killed by Michael Slager, a North Charleston police officer who had stopped the black man for a broken tail light. A nearby witness's cellphone video showed the officer shooting Scott in the back, and the officer later was sentenced to 20 years in prison.