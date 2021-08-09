Clarence Page: Vaccine skepticism is nothing new

President Joe Biden and his team were beginning to sound noticeably nervous about falling short of his national goal to administer at least one vaccine dose to 70% of adult Americans by July 4. But now, with an apparent assist from the deadly delta variant, they made it.

Widespread vaccine hesitancy -- particularly in conservative parts of the country -- prevented the U.S. from meeting his deadline.

But that goal was met in recent weeks as the delta variant, far more contagious than earlier versions, began to swamp hospitals in areas with low vaccination rates, which also have tended to be politically conservative areas across the South.

In that spirit, let us give a special shoutout to Alabama's Republican Gov. Kay Ivey, whose frankness in a state with the lowest vaccination rate in the country made national news when a reporter asked her in Birmingham how she was going to persuade folks to get their jabs as the pandemic spiked.

"Folks (are) supposed to have common sense," she said with exasperation you could cut with a butter knife. "It's time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It's the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down."