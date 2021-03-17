Clarence Page: Vaccine 'passport' idea not so scary

After all, this debate appears to be only beginning and on multiple fronts. Overseas, such passport-like COVID-19 documents have been rolled out in Israel, which also has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates. Several European countries are considering similar plans, and President Joe Biden is reported to have asked federal agencies to explore the possibilities, although he’s reportedly far from committing to the idea.

Federal authorities already are concerned that some states might be reopening too fast. Yet, as Biden cautioned Thursday after signing a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, we’re not out of the woods — or the emergency room — yet.

Considering our nationwide eagerness to get back to what we used to call normal, the idea of domestic passports has obvious appeal, despite the constant — and mostly unfounded — complaints of vaccine skeptics, if it means we can get out of our houses safely and sooner.

Among other benefits, it would mean a giant step toward narrowing the class divide that has emerged between those of us who can afford to work from home and those who cannot.

It’s hardly a new divide by any means. But life under quarantine has made it all the more obvious and frustrating.