Clarence Page: Unblurring fact, fantasy

President Donald Trump is on his way out of the White House, but not much else seems as certain. If anything, 2020 will be remembered as a year that blurred the lines between fact and fantasy more than any other — and it could be a bipartisan trend.

Sixty-one percent of Americans say they trust the results of the November elections, including two-thirds of independents, according to a November NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, but only 24% of Republicans — compared with 95% of Democrats — believe Democrat Joe Biden won.

Of course, skepticism is hardly limited to one party. For example, a lot of people in both parties questioned the eyelash-close 2000 presidential election too.

But I’m hard-pressed to find a previous election in which the president so actively has tried to gaslight the public — and had so many of his core supporters play along with it. More than a month after Biden was declared president-elect, Trump continues to allege “widespread voter backlash fraud” without evidence and claim the outcome is still up in the air — even after numerous losses in courts all the way up to the Supremes.