Clarence Page: Trump not having fun

My mind raced back to the interview that killed another rising political star, the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, who during a 1979 interview failed to give a straightforward answer to CBS’ Roger Mudd’s question, “Why do you want to be president?”

Four years ago Trump probably would have answered with an obvious talking point. “Drain the swamp,” he might have said, or “Repeal Obamacare.” Or “Build a wall and have Mexico pay for it.”

But what does he have now? Most of the wall along the Mexico-U.S. border remains unbuilt. His administration is hardly swamp-free. He has an impeachment on his resume. And a pandemic is a terrible time in which to repeal a plan that provides health insurance to 25 million people, especially when congressional Republicans have yet to come together around an alternative.

Who can blame the president if he fails to see his presidency as fun anymore?

And need I mention that major polls find his approval ratings slipping behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden, who appears to be succeeding quite well with his counter-strategy: Clam up and let Trump destroy himself.

A Fox News poll, which I respect for reliability even when I’m not pleased with the results, finds Biden widening his lead.