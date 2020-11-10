Clarence Page: Time to lose the labels

Remember, for example, when he was questioned sternly by a Black student in a televised Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, town hall in October as to what he had to offer young Black voters "besides 'you ain't Black.'"

That was a reference to Biden's breathtaking gaffe on Charlamagne Tha God's "The Breakfast Club" program when he said in a peculiar parting shot, "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black."

Trumpers eagerly helped that unforced error to go viral, along with Biden's earlier tough-on-crime positions, as evidence of Democrats' taking Black voters for granted.

The remark was particularly damaging in opening up a generational divide with young Black male voters, a group with which Trump in his own way had been making cultural inroads since the 1990s. After his Atlantic City casinos collapsed along with his creditworthiness on Wall Street, Trump cozied up to the prospering hip-hop community, including P Diddy and other rap stars, dozens of whom name-checked him in their lyrics as an iconic image of gaudy affluence and swagger.

Years later, we have seen this relationship revived in his dialogues with Kanye West and Ice Cube, among others who endorsed his "Platinum Plan" for Black American economic development.