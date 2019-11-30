Clarence Page: Stuttering may be behind Biden gaffes

Maybe the voters who worry about his mental fitness would be more understanding, Hendrickson writes, if they knew he's still fighting a stutter.

I learned about Biden's verbal struggles close-up when he spoke at the 2016 gala of the American Institute for Stuttering in New York, where I, as a board member, was master of ceremonies.

"Your stutter does not define who you are," he said to stutterers and their families in his speech, which is posted on YouTube.

"Secondly when you commit yourself to a goal, when you persevere in the face of struggle, you discover strengths you never thought you had and that I guarantee you're going to need someday."

One example he offered young folks had particular resonance for me and, I'm sure, I wasn't alone. "When you walk up to that girl and say, 'W-w-w-will you go to the p-p-p-prom with me?' it takes more ... darn courage to do that than about anything any of you have ever done in your whole life."

Indeed, like many of the rest of us, he suffered through various humiliations, nasty nicknames and even fistfights as a kid. He fondly recalls how his mother scolded one teacher, a Catholic nun, for mocking his stutter in class. Thanks, Mom.