Clarence Page: Still a use for Dr. Seuss

“First it was Mr. Potato Head,” said House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. “Now it’s Dr. Seuss. Who do you think they’re coming after next?”

I don’t know, but with hard-core free-market conservatives also raising false charges that Disney was “canceling” its streaming of “The Muppet Show,” when it was only including warnings of “negative depictions or mistreatment of people or cultures” on 17 episodes, anything is possible.

Nevertheless, I have to say that I was among those who were disappointed by the Dr. Seuss announcement. To my chagrin I noticed that the six discontinued books include “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” first published in 1937 and, to my vivid recollection, my first favorite book.

Ah, say it ain’t so, I thought. I was a mere first grader when I spotted the book in the “second grade” shelves of our school library. I was immediately smitten by its amusing artwork, the allure of the mysterious “It” in its title and the way the book’s narrative captures the sense of mystery, curiosity and imagination that later evolved into an attraction to journalism.