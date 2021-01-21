Clarence Page: Smile, the FBI is watching

Other videos could have implications for politicians, such as Sen. Ted Cruz who wasn’t even there. For months the Texas Republican has been pushing some of Trump’s election fraud lies that helped fuel the resentments that led to the riot.

In a video newly released by the New Yorker, the former and possibly future presidential candidate’s name is dropped by one small squad of rioters in a way that is not likely to help his political hopes.

“He’s with us,” one of the group says of Cruz as they rummage through papers found on lawmakers’ desks, apparently searching for evidence to back up somebody’s conspiracy theory. “I think Cruz would want us to do this,” says one of the men, “so I think we’re good.”

No, not good, says the FBI, among others. In the aftermath of the riot, Cruz’s communications director resigned, Democrats discussed censuring him and Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat and chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security, suggested that he should be added to the no-fly list.

Of course, we shouldn’t rush to judgment based on something uttered by a lawbreaker who, like the other rioters, doesn’t want to accept the election results.