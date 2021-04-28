Clarence Page: Road to reparations is complicated

When "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah opened his nightly monologue with "Let's talk about slavery" a couple of years ago, he immediately followed with alarm, "No, white people, come ba-a-a-ack."

Right. That's the voice I hear whenever I consider writing about slavery reparations. Nothing in my many years of punditry triggers voices of rage and resentment like the R-word -- whether from voices on the far right or far left.

If anything, I find it ironic that some of the same people who vigorously defend the preservation of statues honoring the Confederacy tell the descendants of slavery to just "Get over it." History does matter.

Yet, I also have taken plenty of heat from progressives for agreeing, however begrudgingly, with Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell that there's really no way -- politically or practically -- to adequately compensate all of today's African Americans for the enslavement of our ancestors so long ago.

Yet, two years later, the issue has taken on new life in places such as Evanston, Illinois, which in March became what is believed to be the nation's first city to offer reparations to Black residents who have suffered housing discrimination.