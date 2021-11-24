 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarence Page: Rise of new religions
0 Comments

Clarence Page: Rise of new religions

  • 0
Clarence Page

Americans don’t always limit their religions to the most holy of beliefs.

Pollsters who keep track of such matters report that the numbers of religiously unaffiliated — describing their religious identity as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular” — now stands at 26%, up from 17% in 2009, according to Pew Research.

Some call it the “rise of the nones,” short for nonbelievers. But that doesn’t mean they have abandoned all trappings of religion. Americans don’t limit their religions to the most holy. Sometimes their devotion is bound tightly with their politics.

That thought came to mind as I mused about John McWhorter’s latest book, which bears the timely title “Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America.”

A Columbia University linguist and intellectual provocateur, particularly in his analyses of race relations, McWhorter is popularly known — some would say infamously — for giving voice to the self-made voiceless. He says many would like to say or raise questions in our world of fickle language etiquette, but hesitate to speak up for fear of inviting a punch in the nose.”

I winced at first when I saw in his title yet another setback for my struggling campaign to erase the word “woke” from today’s social and political discourse. But McWhorter, in his own provocative way, actually joins that fight from another angle.

He argues that certain strains of today’s anti-racism movement and its advocates have effectively turned the cause into a form of religion, demanding strict obedience and unfortunately muzzling such niceties as nuance and debate.

His aim, as he puts it, is to explain “why something so destructive and incoherent is so attractive to so many good people” and “why so many Black people are attracted to a religion that treats us as simpletons.”

Appropriately, McWhorter forgoes current woke fashion by spelling “Black” with the traditional lowercase “b.” That debate also goes on.

But, one asks, has the cultural left, along with some major institutions and companies, gone too far in embracing anti-racist ideas?

I have to say yes. Pundits and others have found ample fodder in commentary about unfair presumptions of “white privilege” and “Black victimhood” that don’t always stand up under closer examination.

I still bristle, for example, over a white Chicago law professor who had to face a disciplinary process last year for quoting the N-word in class, reading it from the text of a court case.

Or the San Francisco school board’s decision to remove the name of Abraham Lincoln, among other historical figures, from public schools because of his questionable policies toward Native Americans, a move that one parent quite correctly said sounded “almost like a parody of leftist activism.” Sorry, it’s real.

But if wokeness has taken on religious overtones in the passions of some believers in the superheated atmosphere following the murder of George Floyd, so has its opposite, commonly known as Trumpism.

This often occurred to me as I was trolled by some of my more colorfully conservative readers during Barack Obama’s rise, especially with messages referring to him as “your Savior.”

But with Donald Trump’s surprising rise to the White House, I was surprised and impressed by the same level of boisterous devotion, only by a different subset of Americans.

I have since been further impressed by Trump’s success in energizing multitudes of conservatives to take over the Republican Party, particularly with the help of white evangelical Christians, among whom his approvals soared above 80%.

Those numbers appear to have held up so remarkably well, even after some of his devotees attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, that almost no Republicans expect to have a chance to win primaries without his blessing.

One can only take comparisons so far, of course. Religion is a system of belief and worship of a superhuman controlling power, dictionaries say, especially a personal God or gods and grounded in faith as much or more than logic.

That’s why I like to keep my politics and religion as separate as possible. My religion tells me that God is infallible. Politics has yet to produce anyone who deserves that level of devotion, and I don’t expect that it ever will.

Clarence Page writes for the Chicago Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim
Columnists

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim

  • Updated

Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was 17. But when he took the stand during his murder trial, he looked like he could be 13. Defendants in murder trials often do themselves no favors by testifying in their own defense, but Rittenhouse probably helped himself. He was soft-spoken and ...

Local View: Building for the future
Columnists

Local View: Building for the future

  • Updated

NU president Ted Carter writes: "Making certain Nebraska is a place where everyone can succeed is critical to maintaining our growth and competitiveness. ... Nebraska can lead the way – but we will not move the needle if we do nothing."

Editorial: When a ‘chaos tourist,’ causing plenty, walks free
Columnists

Editorial: When a ‘chaos tourist,’ causing plenty, walks free

  • Updated

What a seismic difference a trial has made to public and media perceptions of Kyle Rittenhouse. When he was charged at age 17 with shooting three men, two fatally, during racial unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, various media accounts described him as a rifle-toting white supremacist who drove across the border to shoot Black Lives Matters protesters in the racial unrest that followed ...

Editorial: Rittenhouse case underscores why nationwide age floor of 21 is needed for guns
Columnists

Editorial: Rittenhouse case underscores why nationwide age floor of 21 is needed for guns

  • Updated

Since 1984, the nationwide legal drinking age has been 21 for good reasons. Young people’s brains are still developing, which affects their judgment and cognitive abilities. That, along with raging hormones, boosts the chances of impulsive decision-making. It’s a dumb idea to add alcohol to an already unstable mix. It makes even less sense to add firearms to that unstable mix. Perhaps it’s ...

Editorial: Kyle Rittenhouse and the adults in the room
Columnists

Editorial: Kyle Rittenhouse and the adults in the room

  • Updated

What can sensible adults agree on regarding Kyle Rittenhouse, the latest young symbol on whom America can hang its devastating internal division and the newest tool for social media networks to monetize without regard to individual and societal hurt? Those who believe in the rule of law, which should be all of us, might start with the notion that a murder trial involving self-defense is no ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News