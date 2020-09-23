Clarence Page: RGB impact long-lasting

Until his death, their bonding agent was their shared love for opera, a love that was intense enough to be celebrated in a 2015 comic opera “Scalia v. Ginsburg,” sometimes known as “Scalia/Ginsburg.”

“For Ginsburg, who has been outnumbered throughout her career,” wrote Irin Carmon, co-author of “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” “it was also about making the institution work, no matter their disagreements.”

As opposing partisan sides sharpen their knives for new battles in the wake of her death, Justice Ginsburg’s successful approach to that mighty task of making the courts work offers valuable lessons for the future.

For example, revisiting Ginsburg’s views has disabused me of the popular notion that she was to women’s rights what Thurgood Marshall, a pioneer civil rights lawyer who became the high court’s first black justice, was to the rights of people of color.

“When Marshall was in a Southern town, he didn’t know if he would be alive at the end of the day,” Ginsburg said in a 2017 speech. “My life was never in danger, so there’s an enormous difference.”