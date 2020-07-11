Clarence Page: Reviving a culture war

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump likes to call himself a fighter. That’s true, although he tends to show it by taking on easy targets, whether he needs to or not.

For example, on Monday after the Fourth of July weekend — as surging COVID-19 cases began to pack hospitals across the country, especially in Texas, California and Florida — the president tapped out a long tweet against … Bubba Wallace.

“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him,” Trump tweeted, “only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”

As they like to say in Washington, there’s a lot to unpack there.

Yes, 26-year-old Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, a graduate of NASCAR’S Drive for Diversity program, also happens to be the only African American currently racing in the organization’s top level.

Known to display “Black Lives Matter” on his car, Wallace was instrumental in NASCAR’s banning the Confederate flag from its races. His crew found a noose in his garage June 21 at the Talladega Speedway in Alabama, but an FBI inquiry determined later that no federal crime had been committed.