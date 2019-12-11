Clarence Page: Respect in policing goes both ways

But respect is a two-way street. As a firm believer in the First Amendment's right to "petition the government a redress of grievances," I'd like to remind our attorney general that communities tend to respect people who respect them.

Barr and other law enforcement officials who would withhold equal rights and respect from the citizens that our police swear to serve and protect don't make a persuasive appeal for our respect.

Barr's analysis reminds me of Rahm Emanuel's comment in October 2015 when he was mayor of Chicago. Speaking onstage with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch at a national meeting of mayors and police officials, he said Chicago police officers were going "fetal" out of concern that they would get in trouble for actions during arrests, especially now in the age of cellphone video cameras.

Back in Chicago, he stood by his contention. He blamed that new tentativeness, induced by fear for their jobs and reputations, as one cause of the spike in homicides and shootings that had soared then to their highest level in decades.