Clarence Page: Probe gets even stranger

By now, almost no one who has paid much attention to today’s nexus between politics and show business should be surprised to find Kanye West’s name pop up in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot probe.

It’s not that the billionaire hip-hop star and Donald Trump pal, who now goes by Ye, had anything to do with what looks increasingly like an attempted coup. But, as I’ve heard folks say many times in his hometown Chicago, he “knows people who know people.”

West’s name popped up in connection with another Chicagoan, Trevian Kutti, a former publicist for Ye who, according to his current spokespeople, cut ties with her before January.

In a bizarre turn for a campaign narrative that has more than its share of the bizarre, Kutti has been accused of trying to intimidate Ruby Freeman, a 62-year-old Georgia campaign worker, into confessing to Trump’s bogus charges of election fraud in Georgia.

Kutti allegedly visited Freeman’s home on Jan. 4 to offer help in the wake of death threats she said she was receiving after being targeted by both Trump and a far-right website, The Gateway Pundit.