Clarence Page: Olympics more than games

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) says it is “reviewing” its decision not to allow the caps in Tokyo, citing a peculiar rule that says the caps must “follow the natural form of the head.” I don’t think the rule-makers had natural Black hairstyles in mind.

After numerous complaints, the federation says it respects “the importance of inclusivity and representation.” That’s a relief. Had there been more inclusivity and representation in the past, officials wouldn’t be caught in such embarrassing situations. But better late than never.

Politics and sports don’t mix, it is often said, but probably not as much as it used to be. We should be accustomed by now to how often the Olympics have served, however uncomfortably, as a world-class stage for political messages.

The most notorious example undoubtedly was Adolf Hitler’s 1936 Games in Berlin, where African American runners including Jesse Owens and Chicago’s Ralph Metcalfe brought home the gold, deflating Hitler’s claims of Aryan supremacy.

But also notorious was the awful 1972 massacre by Palestinian terrorists in Munich that left dead 11 Israelis and one German. We remember that atrocity as an example of quite the opposite message to the themes of international peace and friendly competition that Olympics organizers aim to glorify.