Clarence Page: Military tiring of Trump

Trump called on Fox News to fire her, but her colleagues who covered the White House defended her credentials and reporting.

They included Fox anchor Bret Baier, who pointed out a particular irony: Trump’s pressure to fire a journalist comes on the heels of his recent speeches denouncing “evil people” on the left whose “cancel culture” is “driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees.”

Yeah. How about that, Mr. President? Is “evil” in the eye of the newsmaker?

But I don’t need public confirmation of Goldberg’s quotes to believe them. I’ve seen enough of what Trump has said in public to give them credibility.

I saw enough back when Trump as a candidate in 2015 belittled the heroic sacrifices of political rival McCain of Arizona, who spent five and a half years in a North Vietnamese prison. “He’s not a war hero,” said Trump. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

Those remarks, met with scattered boos from the audience, offered just a taste of what was to come from a candidate who thought such sentiments made him look “tough,” not just stupid.