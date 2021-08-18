Clarence Page: Melting pot boiling over

Vance’s candor proved to be a problem. With tweets and in interviews, he jabbed Trump with unflattering terms like “moral disaster” and “cultural heroin,” a narcotic to which voters were turning to avoid their real problems.

But by the time Vance threw his hat in the ring, it had turned into a MAGA hat. He apologized for misjudging the former president, deleted anti-Trump tweets and came out as a full-throated speaker of Trump’s populist attack-speak.

I began to hear from my readers after Vance and I appeared together in a video stream for the Woodson Center, a conservative Black think tank. What, they asked, did I think of Vance’s defense of his very conservative friend Tucker Carlson against the Anti-Defamation League’s call for the Fox News commentator’s dismissal?

Carlson had offended the ADL — and me too — by arguing on his show that Democrats were “trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters, from the third world.” The ADL accused Carlson of embracing “a foundational theory of white supremacy.”

Vance responded to me patiently that he was not “concerned about” non-white people replacing whites, and “I’m sure that’s not Tucker’s concern either.”