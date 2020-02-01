Clarence Page: Media bashing splits voters

This matter erupted into more than the usual dust-up from the administration of a president who repeatedly has described media as "the enemy of the people." In the wake of the flap with Kelly, Pompeo's State Department raised things to a new appalling level when Michele Kelemen, an NPR diplomatic correspondent, was barred from traveling with Pompeo during his trip, which includes a visit to Ukraine.

Most journalists encounter derision or even threats of various kinds. But you don't have to be of a particular party to be at least offended, if not as outraged as I am, over a petty vendetta that gets in the way of important news coverage.

Even Steve Hilton, a conservative commentator at conservative Fox News, said something that I can agree with for a change: "For goodness sake, Mr. Secretary, don't be such a baby," said the onetime director of strategy for former British Prime Minister David Cameron. "You should be able to handle tough questions by now, and don't be such a bully. Foul-mouth ranting at a reporter doing her job is an embarrassment to you and the administration."

Hear! hear!

