Clarence Page: Mayor was the last of the firsts

He refused their conditions and traveled out of town to raise campaign funds. As mayor, he continued to speak out nationally on political and urban development issues, speaking alongside King, Robert F. Kennedy and the Rev. Jesse Jackson, among other leaders.

"Gary is a rising sun," he said in his first inaugural address. "Together we shall beat a way. Together we shall turn darkness into light, despair into hope and promise into progress."

Alas, it was not to be. The city continued to bleed jobs, residents and tax revenue. The steel town founded in 1906 by U.S. Steel Chairman Elbert H. Gary surged up and plummeted down as its industry did through boom-and-bust cycles.

Hatcher was a central figure in the historical event known as the National Black Political Convention or the "Gary Convention," in March 1972. As a young reporter who covered that event in Gary, I remember it as the biggest gathering of black political leaders that I had seen outside of a national party convention -- or, for that matter, inside of one.

Among others, there were Jackson, Coretta Scott King, Rep. Shirley Chisholm, D-N.Y., who was running for president, and Black Panther leader Bobby Seale. Entertainers James Brown and Harry Belafonte performed, and Muhammad Ali served as a sergeant-at-arms.