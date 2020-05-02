Clarence Page: Limelight vs. lowlights

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When I saw #PresidentLysol trending on Twitter, I knew President Donald Trump had a problem.

If President Trump has excelled at anything throughout his brief but spectacular career in politics, it is in the crucially important task of defining his opponents before they can define him.

The former real estate developer and reality TV star usually has done this through punchy and powerful nicknames, smear jobs and mockery such as "Crooked Hillary," "Little Mario," "Low-energy Jeb" and most recently "Sleepy Joe," as in Joe Biden, the likely Democratic nominee for Trump's current job.

Yet, out of the many nicknames that Trump's critics have come up with -- and some of them are more printable than others -- I would argue that he's been the most stick-resistant "Teflon president" since Ronald Reagan.

Until now. Trump's inability to keep a lid on his own remarks during his daily news briefings led to what may be the worst unforced error of his presidency when he speculated last week as to whether light and disinfectant could be used to fight the virus inside the bodies of coronavirus patients.