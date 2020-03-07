Clarence Page: Lesson in Matthews' quitting

"When I laughed nervously and said nothing, he followed up to the makeup artist. 'Keep putting makeup on her, I'll fall in love with her.' "

Looking back, I can't help but think that, despite the warnings he received from management, maybe he needed more. At times I, too, was frustrated by his tendency to maintain his show's excitement level by talking too fast sometimes for his own good.

It became an in-house joke during my appearances, for example, that we had to stop tape and redo his introduction of his panel on four or five occasions because he accidentally called me "Clarence Thomas."

He is, by no means, alone in making that mistake. Still, it came to mind when he was jeered on several news sites Friday for accidentally identifying black Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina as Jamie Harrison, a black Democrat who is running to unseat the state's other Republican senator, Lindsey Graham. Awkward.

Yet some people are puzzled that I find such slips more amusing than insulting when they happen to me. I'd like to see less punitiveness and more forgiveness in our very diverse society before everyone is too afraid to want to talk to each other at all.

For now, the best lesson for the rest of us in Chris Matthews' sad break with his network may be to urge us all to speak up, amiably but frankly, when we see our friends' words digging the grave of their own careers.

Clarence Page writes for the Chicago Tribune.

