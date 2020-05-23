Clarence Page: Keeping focus off health care

“After numerous discussions he and I had for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine," White House physician Sean Conley wrote, “we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks.”

No, this is not the same doctor who diagnosed the bone spurs that got Trump out of the draft about a half-century ago. But anyone who has been following this president should know by now that he often prefers his impulses over the advice of doctors and public health experts.

He has scoffed at the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible. He has questioned the benefits of widespread testing, noting that it would uncover more infections and make the nation “look bad.”

No wonder recent polls show a majority of Americans as turning anywhere but to Trump for reliable information on the pandemic.

Yet, bizarre as it may seem — and aren’t we accustomed to bizarre news from the White House by now? — this seemingly goofy eruption from our self-described “stable genius” president may be part of his unique reelection strategy: When all else fails, unleash the crazy.