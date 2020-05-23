Clarence Page: Keeping focus off health care

When President Donald Trump sounded in a recent gaffe as though he were suggesting disinfectant “by injection” might be a dandy treatment for the coronavirus, the five-alarm backlash suggested he should stay away from giving medical advice. Instead, he has doubled down.
During a Monday news briefing, the president told reporters that he is taking the drug hydroxychloroquine as protection against the coronavirus, despite doctors’ warnings that it may be more likely to kill or seriously injure you than prevent you from contracting the illness.
Even host Neil Cavuto at Fox News, the president’s favorite cable TV news channel, sounded alarm bells in a no-nonsense on-air statement. “It will kill you,” Cavuto said, citing a recent Department of Veterans Affairs study that linked the decades-old malaria drug to higher death rates for hospitalized VA patients with the coronavirus. “I cannot stress enough: this will kill you.”
That’s good enough — or bad enough — for me. But not the president. He cheerfully said he had been taking the drug since about 10 days ago, which would be about the time that two White House staffers were reported to have tested positive for the virus.
As reporters’ questions flew like a flock of frightened geese, the White House later released a letter from Trump’s in-house doctor that expressed a somewhat cautious approval.
“After numerous discussions he and I had for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine," White House physician Sean Conley wrote, “we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks.”
No, this is not the same doctor who diagnosed the bone spurs that got Trump out of the draft about a half-century ago. But anyone who has been following this president should know by now that he often prefers his impulses over the advice of doctors and public health experts.
He has scoffed at the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible. He has questioned the benefits of widespread testing, noting that it would uncover more infections and make the nation “look bad.”
No wonder recent polls show a majority of Americans as turning anywhere but to Trump for reliable information on the pandemic.
Yet, bizarre as it may seem — and aren’t we accustomed to bizarre news from the White House by now? — this seemingly goofy eruption from our self-described “stable genius” president may be part of his unique reelection strategy: When all else fails, unleash the crazy.
It may be more than coincidental, for example, that Trump’s hydroxychloroquine disclosure came the same day that Attorney General William Barr stuck a big pin in Trump’s previous self-generated controversy, his call for a criminal investigation of former President Barack Obama or Vice President Joe Biden.
Trump has tried to build a scandal that he calls “Obamagate” out of suspicions, but without evidence, that the Obama administration framed top officials to derail Trump’s presidency. After the announcement, Trump accused Barr of following a “double standard.” Yet he praised the attorney general as “honorable” as he moved on to stir the hydroxychloroquine controversy.
Or maybe the president, a widely acknowledged master of distraction, wants all of this to steer us away from the large problem that the pandemic has exposed: Millions of working Americans who have lost or never had health insurance.
Trump is still committed to repeal of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, even as its popularity has gone up — along with the need, as driven by the pandemic.
Rebuffing warnings from Barr about the possible consequences, medical and political, of undermining the health care safety net during a pandemic, Trump said recently that he is proceeding with his support for a Republican-led lawsuit that has made its way to the Supreme Court and could overturn Obamacare.
Yet despite promises by Trump and other Republicans not only to “repeal” but also “replace” the ACA with “better coverage” and “lower cost,” congressional Republicans have yet to come up with an alternative on which they can agree to support.
One way out of the dilemma facing Republicans was illustrated earlier this month by a leader in the Senate’s anti-Obamacare fight, Texas Republican John Cornyn. In a local PBS television interview in Austin, he encouraged Americans who had lost health care coverage and their jobs during the pandemic to sign up for, yes, Obamacare, the program he has worked tirelessly to repeal.
“As you know, it has a sliding scale of subsidies up to 400% of poverty," Cornyn said, sounding helpfully like an insurance salesman. “The good news is people can find, get coverage under the Affordable Care Act or via Medicaid based on their income."
No wonder Democrats have been focusing on the health care issue. Obamacare helped them win back the House in the midterms. During the pandemic, it offers Americans a cure that, unlike hydroxochloroquine, isn’t potentially worse than the disease.
Clarence Page writes for the Chicago Tribune.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!