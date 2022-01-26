Clarence Page: Just voting matters most

Since federal elections affect everybody, the right to vote in those elections calls for federal protection. Yet, more than 150 years after the Civil War, the parties are deeply divided over what those “protections” should be.

In general, Republicans have tried to reform voting by making it harder for people to vote while Democrats want to make it easier. The failed bill would have banned partisan gerrymandering, protected election officials from partisan interference, required early voting and same-day registration, and restored the provision that required pre-clearance by a federal court of proposed rules in states with a record of past discrimination.

In the wake of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters, the latest bill comes amid widespread and unprecedented suspicions. Major polls show a third of Americans saying they think Biden was not legitimately elected — a byproduct of Trump’s relentless efforts to undermine the public’s faith in any election that he has failed to win.

Most of all, turnout matters. Studies also have shown that most of the efforts to rig turnout with unfair obstacles have remarkably little effect. We still need to be eternally vigilant for fraud and other shenanigans. Most of all, the threat of voter fraud or voter suppression should be turned into a rallying cry for all of us, regardless of party, to get out and vote. After all, we’re Americans. Voting is what we’re supposed to do.

Clarence Page writes for the Chicago Tribune.

