Clarence Page: GOP has chance on health care

Here we go again. While the U.S. House was voting for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in New Orleans ruled against Obamacare's individual mandate requirement that nearly everyone must have health insurance or pay a penalty.

Yes, that raises the possibility once again that the entire Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, could be struck down.

What? Did you perhaps believe the president when he said back in October 2017 that "Obamacare is finished"?

"It's dead. It's gone," Donald Trump told reporters before a cabinet meeting. "You shouldn't even mention it. It's gone. There is no such thing as Obamacare anymore."

Yes, there is -- and it is more popular now than it was when candidate Trump was running against it.

In a lawsuit backed by Republicans and Trump, the appeals court ruled the individual mandate to be unconstitutional but declined to rule on the rest of the ACA. Instead the court sent it back to a lower court. That means it probably won't be settled before next year's election, which hands Democrats an issue that has played quite favorably for them recently.