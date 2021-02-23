Clarence Page: Fairness Doctrine should stay dead

Interestingly, for reasons that are hotly debated, attempts by liberal-left-progressive talk shows have yet to catch on with similar ferocity. The typical response I hear from committed conservatives is something like, "You've already got the mainstream/lame-stream media."

But the right is not alone in criticizing the media, a preoccupation that appears to have replaced baseball as our national pastime.

That's not a good enough reason to bring back the Fairness Doctrine, though, as valuable as I hope most of us find the idea of hearing both sides of controversial issues.

The Fairness Doctrine is an idea whose time has come and gone. Born in the early post-World War II years when broadcast media consisted of relatively few AM radio stations, it would not offer the choices that its proponents seek in today's age of endless information sources on cable TV, satellite TV and the beloved internet, none of which use public airwaves.

Today's media information battle, in fact, is being fought by Big Tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter. That's where Limbaugh's legacy led to the presidency of Donald Trump, one of his biggest fans and, one must say, imitators.

The internet giants face a much bigger and thornier debate over how to police the content of their users. If they don't figure it out soon, the government could move in with remedies of their own, fair or not.

Clarence Page writes for the Chicago Tribune.

