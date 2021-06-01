Clarence Page: Education or indoctrination?

In an ethics class assignment, Loyola juniors were asked to answer such mind-bending questions as:

• “How do you benefit from white privilege, and how have you held onto that benefit (despite knowing the harm it does)?”

• “What have you learned about the ways you have specifically wield(ed) this privilege that do harm (whether you intend to or not)?”

• “Dig deep. No sugar coating and no focusing on the good you have done with your privilege. Remember this isn’t about being self-congratulatory, it’s about pulling out white supremacy.”

Students who were not white also were asked to focus on whatever privileges they might have and reflect on the topic in alternative ways.

Unfortunately missing from these thought-provoking questions, in my view, is the possibility that the student does not feel he or she has benefited from “white privilege” — or even believes that it exists.

Regardless of color, acknowledging that you have been privileged by anything — race, complexion, ancestry, a wealthy uncle who remembers you generously in his will — goes up against the populist American bootstrap ideal.