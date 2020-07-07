Clarence Page: Don't topple that statue yet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When I first heard that hot-headed vandals had knocked down a statue honoring a Confederate leader or a slave trader, I confess that I felt a twinge of satisfaction. Slavery was a horrible institution, after all, of which some of my own ancestors were victims.

But where does the lawlessness, once it is unleashed, end?

Sometimes in more tragedy and even farce.

In Philadelphia, for example, some self-appointed comrades of the cancel culture threw red paint on the statue of abolitionist Matthias Baldwin on which they also spray-painted “murderer” and “colonizer.”

They might as well have painted “abolitionist.” Yes, Baldwin argued for the right of African Americans to vote in Pennsylvania during the state’s 1837 constitutional convention. He also helped to establish and personally fund a school for black children.

Folks, we African Americans have plenty of opponents of our freedom, past and present, to criticize without going after our allies.

In Whittier, California, someone smeared “BLM,” the initials of Black Lives Matter, and “(expletive) Slave Owners” on a statue of poet John Greenleaf Whittier, after whom the town is named.