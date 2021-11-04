Clarence Page: Democrats hurt themselves

A couple of recent studies by experts who examine what makes us Americans tick politically have found that conservatives are happier than liberals. My response, why shouldn’t they be?

More than a century ago, Ambrose Bierce was moved in his classic “Devil’s Dictionary” to define the conservative as, “A statesman who is enamored of existing evils as distinguished from the liberal who wishes to replace them with others.”

That well describes the Democrats’ current fix as polls show President Joe Biden slipping badly.

Even among Black voters, polls from the Pew Research Center, Quinnipiac University and Morning Consult all found Biden’s approval rating slipping into the low 70s or 60s, which is weak for any Democrat in these times.

It is not obvious why his ratings among Black voters have fallen so far, although some researchers say it could be part of a backlash against vaccine mandates and a steeper decline in Biden’s ratings among unvaccinated Black voters.

Fortunately for our public health, at least, a late-September survey by Kaiser Family Foundation found the racial-ethnic vaccination gap to be closing, with 70% of black adults, 73% of Hispanic adults and 71% of white adults having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.