Clarence Page: Defending rights for all

Although the judge quite properly thinks Worrell’s case has merit, many of those who are familiar with the long history of problems at the deteriorating 45-year-old D.C. jail agree that scrutiny of the facility should not be limited to this one case.

As The Washington Post editorialized, “Why was no attention paid to the problems when it was poor Black and Hispanic people complaining about the conditions?”

Why indeed? There’s a need for such probes in prison systems across the nation, especially in these pandemic times.

Densely packed prisons and jails, after decades of mass incarceration policies, provide fertile breeding grounds for the deadly virus. The death rate from COVID-19 in prisons is more than double that of the general population, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.

More than 2,800 have died of COVID-19 in state and federal prisons across the country and almost 438,000 have been infected, the Initiative reports in October.

In Washington, the buck-passing over jail conditions doesn’t stop, but it recently gained more attention with the addition of a predominantly white Trump-supporting population in what long has been a mostly Black and poor population.