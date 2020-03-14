Clarence Page: Curious case of an incurious president
View Comments

Clarence Page: Curious case of an incurious president

{{featured_button_text}}
Clarence Page

In a break from his usual claims of expertise on just about everything, President Donald Trump occasionally admits to learning something that he did not know before.

Such a moment notably came during his visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta where, wearing the bright red "Keep America Great" cap of his 2020 reelection campaign, he did a presentable job of sounding interested in what the real experts were doing to slow the global spread of COVID-19.

"Who would have thought?" he asked during the visit to the nerve center for the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak. "Who would have thought we would even be having the subject?"

Ah, does that sound familiar? My mind raced back to 2017 when Trump tried to explain his and congressional Republicans' inability to fulfill his campaign promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. Contrary to his wishes, the law was becoming increasingly popular.

"Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated," he said.

Nobody? Where, one might wonder, had he been during the yearslong political dogfight that had created Obamacare? Oh, yes. Developing real estate and reality TV shows.

Now, rather than study the issue in the manner of more conventional presidents, Trump offered oddball theories to explain Obamacare's growing popularity.

"People hate it, but now they see that the end is coming, and they're saying, 'Oh, maybe we love it,' " Trump said. "There's nothing to love. It's a disaster, folks."

Yet, neither his White House nor congressional Republicans have come up with an alternative or worked with Democrats on a compromise, even as protection of Obamacare became a pivotal issue that helped Democrats to retake the House majority in 2018.

But now the coronavirus crisis raises new and far more urgent questions about this president's public health policies. Asked during his CDC visit why his White House had shut down an agency established in 2016 by President Barack Obama to handle such crises after the 2014 Ebola outbreak, he stumbled around verbally to say in effect that, yes, nobody saw the coronavirus coming.

Under a reorganization by now-former national security adviser John Bolton, the agency's global health security team would have led this nation's response to such epidemics. The simplest explanation for Trump's abolition of the agency? It was created by Obama.

Besides, as we have seen repeatedly, Trump's approach to governing is to live in the moment, buoyed by a latticework of delusions.

He has acknowledged his own ignorance when it can be framed as everybody's ignorance. "I didn't know people died from the flu," he said at the CDC. Indeed, tens of thousands die of influenza every year, including his own grandfather during the 1918 epidemic, as The Washington Post reported.

More often, the president praises his own "instincts" for understanding science and other matters.

"I like this stuff. I really get it," he said at the CDC in remarks that I am certain will live on in history. "People are surprised that I understand it. Every one of these doctors said, 'How do you know so much about this?' Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president." Hey, it's not too late.

And when all else fails in Trump's list of reactions to crises, he makes stuff up. He has predicted that the virus will "miraculously" disappear on its own as spring warms into summer. Actually, the virus' discovery is so new that nobody's certain what will happen in the long run.

He also has suggested that a vaccine will be available soon, only to be contradicted by other top health officials. He has said that "anyone who wants a test can get a test," but Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on "Fox News Sunday" that it would actually be up to a doctor.

And through it all, his concerns about his own reelection are as obvious as his red "Keep America Great" cap. He has tarred Democrats' concerns about coronavirus as "their new hoax." He walked that back the next day, saying he wasn't calling the coronavirus a hoax, but his son Don Jr. and some other prominent surrogates have picked up the theme.

All of which reveals how little respect the president has for the intelligence of his own supporters. It's not just what he doesn't know that's troubling. It's how little he cares about finding out.

Clarence Page writes for the Chicago Tribune.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: How to stop a coronavirus epidemic: Change our sick-at-work culture
Columnists

Commentary: How to stop a coronavirus epidemic: Change our sick-at-work culture

  • Updated

President Donald Trump took a lot of flack recently for comments he made about the coronavirus outbreak, including an assertion that because the illness caused by the virus is mild in most cases, many "go to work, but get better." The president didn't come right out and say everyone should head on in, regardless of whether they have a cough, fever or other COVID-19 symptoms. But his comments ...

Commentary: Progressives aren't feeling Joe Biden? That won't matter against Trump in November
Columnists

Commentary: Progressives aren't feeling Joe Biden? That won't matter against Trump in November

Democrats have spent a considerable amount of time wringing their hands over the imperfections of their presidential candidates, which have become more pronounced as the field has narrowed. Now, with former Vice President Joe Biden rising phoenix-like to a commanding lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), much of the punditry has focused on the disdain young voters hold for President Barack ...

+10
Commentary: Trump calls the coronavirus a 'foreign virus,' exposing his flawed worldview
Columnists

Commentary: Trump calls the coronavirus a 'foreign virus,' exposing his flawed worldview

First it was the China virus. Now it's the Europe virus (or maybe the EU virus). One thing's for sure: It's a foreign virus, not an American virus. At least that is how Donald Trump views the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on Wednesday. As of Thursday, it had spread to 116 countries, infected almost 130,000 people and killed nearly 5,000. But viruses don't ...

+3
Helen Ubinas: We sure love that diversity — as long as white dudes stay in power
Columnists

Helen Ubinas: We sure love that diversity — as long as white dudes stay in power

So we're down to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. All the women with an actual shot, all the people of color, the first openly gay major presidential candidate, they're out. All out. Despite all the talk about changing demographics and gender equality, our political system still feels like a pasta strainer that clings only to white men in their 70s. Everyone else eventually goes down the drain. ...

+2
Commentary: Coronavirus will get worse before it gets better, so trust your public health officials and take precautions
Columnists

Commentary: Coronavirus will get worse before it gets better, so trust your public health officials and take precautions

  • Updated

We are still at the early stages of the novel coronavirus epidemic with new cases daily throughout the United States. But there are unknowns that limit what scientists, public health officials and governments confidently know about the virus - and can relay to everyday Americans. That's always been true early in an epidemic, from severe acute respiratory syndrome SARS, the 2009 H1N1 influenza ...

Commentary: What's the coronavirus shutdown endgame?
Columnists

Commentary: What's the coronavirus shutdown endgame?

Social distancing makes all the sense in the world in the pivotal early stage of a fast-moving outbreak like this coronavirus. We must prevent our hospitals and ICUs from being overwhelmed as Italy's currently are, not only for those struggling with this particular bug, but for all others who depend upon them. We need to flatten the curve. We don't want infections growing exponentially so that ...

Commentary: The Boy Scouts of America, decades of sexual abuse and an inevitable bankruptcy
Columnists

Commentary: The Boy Scouts of America, decades of sexual abuse and an inevitable bankruptcy

Thousands of former Boy Scouts and their parents are now wondering how an organization with nearly $1 billion in net assets and over $200 million in annual revenues can go bankrupt. Was it financial mismanagement that led to this bankruptcy filing? No, the Boy Scouts of America has done a very good job of managing its assets. Another kind of malfeasance led us to this place. Since its founding ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News