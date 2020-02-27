Clarence Page: America isn't really 'full'

What's going on? I wondered, is this another Mulvaney gaffe?

After all, Mulvaney has gained a reputation in his rapid rise to his current job for giving new life to journalist Michael Kinsley's often-quoted definition of a Washington gaffe as "when a politician tells the truth -- some obvious truth he isn't supposed to say."

Mulvaney had unspooled a series of job-threatening stumbles late last year. He unintentionally added fuel to the Ukraine scandal's quid pro quo allegations when he tried to dismiss the U.S. withholding of aid under similarly coercive conditions as something that's done "all the time."

On another day, he made some imprudent comments -- "He's in the hospitality business" -- about Trump's later-reversed intentions to hold this year's G-7 summit at Trump's property in Doral, Fla.

On another day, he described what sounded like the price of his attention during his years in Congress with, "If you're a lobbyist who never gave us money, I didn't talk to you. If you're a lobbyist who gave us money, I might talk to you."