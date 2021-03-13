Clarence Page: A reckoning for the royal family

This bundle of volatile questions about race brought up in the interview sharply contrast with the joyful, hope-filled images that poured out of Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

That joy didn’t last long, as Britain’s notoriously aggressive tabloid press pounced on Meghan like a bulldog on a lamb chop. At the end of the week before the TV interview, Meghan’s approval rating was lower even than that of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who long has been known as the least popular royal.

The public first learned about Camilla, now Prince Charles’ wife, when she was revealed to be his mistress while he was married to Princess Diana. Her excoriation in the tabloid press is offered as evidence that Meghan certainly is hardly the first to be ripped by British media.

Interestingly, after the two-hour Oprah interview aired Sunday on CBS, a YouGov Direct poll found that 44% of Americans thought it was appropriate for the couple to take part in the interview, compared with 47% of Britons who called it inappropriate.

The royals also appear to have been missing the chance to reach out to people of color, who comprise a majority of the populations that remain in the British Commonwealth, as well as young people who will decide the kingdom’s future.