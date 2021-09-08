Clarence Page: A reckoning for the court

That shortcoming was enough to ignite a Friday announcement from U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat: The Senate Judiciary Committee he chairs will hold a hearing about the new law, he said, and, more broadly, the decisions made by the Supreme Court on an emergency basis, as this one was.

Durbin decried the conservative justices’ “abuse of the shadow docket,” which refers to emergency decisions that don’t follow normal procedure. Under the shadow docket, a term coined by University of Chicago law professor William Baude, it takes only an appeal to one justice who then decides whether to forward the matter to the rest of the court.

Now a 5-4 majority of the high court has used it to allow the Texas abortion law to take effect instead of the more customary move in such controversial cases of blocking its enforcement while appeals go forward.

Yes, if you’re keeping score, even Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s three liberal members in opposition, writing in his dissenting opinion that he would have blocked this law because of its serious consequences. But his vote was not enough to tilt the balance away from his fellow conservatives who dominate the court 6-3, thanks to the three justices appointed by then-President Donald Trump.